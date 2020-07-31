Basketball Recruiting - Four-star K.J. Adams picks Kansas

Four-star rising senior K.J. Adams who ranks No. 83 nationally will play his college basketball in the Big 12, it won't be in his hometown.

The 6-foot-7 combo forward from Austin (Texas) Westlake has announced on KVUE television in Austin that he will be leaving Longhorn country to play his college ball for Bill Self and Kansas.

"I am blessed and excited to say that I will be attending the University of Kansas ," said Adams. "The foundation they have there, the history and coach Bill Self was a big part of that."

