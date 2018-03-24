Four-star forward Tyreek Smith is one of the most athletic frontcourt players in the class of 2019. He's expanding his game and looking into the high major programs who are making him a priority. A native of Baton Rouge, La., who ranks No. 76 overall in the class of 2019, Smith is now in the Dallas area where he plays at Trinity Christian. During his junior season, the 6-foot-8 Smith visited Baylor, LSU and Texas A&M while making a deep run in the state playoffs and looking to expand his game.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I've improved on a lot from the mental aspect to the physical aspect. We made it to the state championship and we lost but I learned a lot and I'm looking forward to improving a lot."

On Baylor: "It went well. I've been there before so I knew what to expect. The coaches are what stands out with them." Texas A&M: "Me and coach Ulric Maligi are real cool. I've known him for a long time. All of the coaches there are cool. It feels nice when I'm on campus down there. I like Texas A&M." LSU: "It was a nice visit and I got to see a lot of my family. They showed me a lot of love on campus so I like LSU, too."

WHAT'S NEXT?