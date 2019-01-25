Four-star junior Tari Eason won't remain under the radar much longer
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Before too long, things should really start to pick up for four-star junior Tari Eason.
A 6-foot-8 forward at Federal Way (Wash.), Eason is a long and bouncy combo guy that looks like he's going to be able to develop into a guy who can stretch the floor a little. He burst onto the scene last summer with Team Bradley and he feels like the momentum has continued.
"I feel like (summer success) has translated pretty well," said Eason who currently holds an offer from Washington State. "Being part of a team like this is really special and I like it. I think I've been playing really well, (Tarkanian Classic) didn't really turn out how I would have liked but I knew I had to bounce back and use the big stage for a better performance.
"I can do a little bit of everything. Whatever the team needs I'm there to do it. If I'm not shooting well I'm going to rebound. I'm going to do whatever it takes, be an energy guy. Anything."
IN HIS OWN WORDS....
In addition to an offer from Washington State, Eason is seeing increased attention from Oregon State and Arizona State. He's looking to set up visits with each and spoke briefly about each school's interest and the next step he can take with his game.
Oregon State: "I like the campus and coaches and stuff like that. I'm going to take a visit and I think they will offer me on the visit."
Arizona State: "The relationship I have with the coaches stands out. It's the same as with Oregon State, I have to take a visit and I think they will offer when I do."
Washington State: "Wazzu is my only offer and they continue to stay in touch and keep up with me."
Developing his game: "I'm working on becoming more of a guard and wing. Right now that's not what the team needs from me but I've really been working on my shot. This summer playing on the wing is the plan."
RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?
That Eason's recruitment hasn't already taken off is a bit of a surprise. He plays hard, he rebounds, he runs the floor, he's athletic and he can also score. He's easily backed up his No. 103 national ranking in the 2020 Rivals150 and has a good chance to climb higher.
The Sun Devils and Beavers should be joining Wazzu with offers soon and from there things should really pick up for Eason. He's in no hurry to make any kind of decision and is wide open to more schools jumping in.