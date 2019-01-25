SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Before too long, things should really start to pick up for four-star junior Tari Eason.

A 6-foot-8 forward at Federal Way (Wash.), Eason is a long and bouncy combo guy that looks like he's going to be able to develop into a guy who can stretch the floor a little. He burst onto the scene last summer with Team Bradley and he feels like the momentum has continued.



"I feel like (summer success) has translated pretty well," said Eason who currently holds an offer from Washington State. "Being part of a team like this is really special and I like it. I think I've been playing really well, (Tarkanian Classic) didn't really turn out how I would have liked but I knew I had to bounce back and use the big stage for a better performance.

"I can do a little bit of everything. Whatever the team needs I'm there to do it. If I'm not shooting well I'm going to rebound. I'm going to do whatever it takes, be an energy guy. Anything."