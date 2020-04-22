Michigan State kicked off their 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday when in state four-star wing Pierre Brooks gave a verbal commitment to Tom Izzo.

A well built 6-foot-6 small forward at Detroit (Mich.) Frederick Douglass, Brooks said the timing was right to make his decision.

"Now was the right time because we have had time to sit down as a family and discuss my recruitment," Brooks told Rivals.com. "Once we discussed the different programs, how they fit my style of play, and the relationship built with the coaching staffs, my list began to narrow down.



"What stood out about (Michigan State) was the relationship I’ve established with the coach, coaching staff and their (ability) to develop players and get them to the next level, which is my ultimate goal."