Four-star junior Pierre Brooks stays local for Michigan State
Michigan State kicked off their 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday when in state four-star wing Pierre Brooks gave a verbal commitment to Tom Izzo.
A well built 6-foot-6 small forward at Detroit (Mich.) Frederick Douglass, Brooks said the timing was right to make his decision.
"Now was the right time because we have had time to sit down as a family and discuss my recruitment," Brooks told Rivals.com. "Once we discussed the different programs, how they fit my style of play, and the relationship built with the coaching staffs, my list began to narrow down.
"What stood out about (Michigan State) was the relationship I’ve established with the coach, coaching staff and their (ability) to develop players and get them to the next level, which is my ultimate goal."
A strong, tough and versatile wing, Brooks is coming off a strong junior campaign. He is most effective using his size and strength on drives to the hoop but also has a strong mid post game and has really developed his game away from the basket as a jump shooter.
Versatility is the key and that's why he sees himself helping the Spartans early while he develops.
"Especially with the way the game is played now, my ability to stretch the floor with my outside shooting as well as my ability to play multiple positions should help me make an immediate impact," said Brooks. "I see myself as a playmaking guard with the ability to lead my team, doing whatever it takes to win championships."