"I would like to thank Coach Musselman (and) staff for believing in me (and) all the Arkansas fans for supporting me," wrote Powell on his Twitter account. "However, I am re-opening my recruitment 100%. Arkansas will still be a heavily considered school."

On Wednesday, four-star combo forward Duncan Powell announced that he has decided to back out of his early commitment to Eric Musselman and Arkansas after pledging during the fall.

Ranked No. 85 nationally, Powell is a skilled offensive talent. He can shoot with range, is very clever around the basket and presents a mismatch for defenders because of his ability to play on either the inside or outside.

A legitimate high major talent, Powell plays with an edge to his game and isn't afraid to show his emotions. Though he's not quite at the same level Michael Beasley was during his high school years, Rivals.com is reminded in some ways of how a young Beasley used to operate.

Prior to his commitment to Arkansas, Powell listed offers from Mississippi, Saint Louis, SMU, TCU and Tulsa. Look for more high major programs to show interest now that he's available.

