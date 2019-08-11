LAS VEGAS -- One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2021, four-star Shane Nowell is looking to attract more attention and wants coaches to know that he's open.

The younger brother of former Washington star Jaylen Nowell who just signed a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic understands that there may be coaches scared of his local ties.

"That's how it works when you have a family member who is that talented, people make assumptions," Nowell told Rivals.com. "I'm just happy to be in the position I'm in but I do hope more college coaches will come into contact with me."

Not surprisingly, Washington has offered and so have Montana, Oklahoma and Washington State. They probably liked what they saw of Nowell during the spring and summer when he played with Rotary Select. It certainly opened his eyes to what and who else are out there.



"It was definitely a good experience playing against the most talented dudes in the country," said Nowell. "It opened my eyes, especially to how good other players around the country are because they are working just as hard as me or even more. It's going to help me as a progress to change my mentality to make sure I'm going hard every time I'm on the court."