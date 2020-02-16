Kaleb Washington jumped up 32 spots to No. 104 nationally in the most recent Rivals150 and continues to trend upward in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-7 wing has the combination of skill, athleticism and length that college coaches gravitate to and his great potential is turning into more production of late. The undefeated San Diego State Aztecs are the most recent offer for the Georgia native who also has Memphis and UCLA starting to show interest. Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Xavier and a few other schools have put scholarship offers out to the four-star small forward. He’s been on campus at Georgia Tech and plans to get out and see other schools in the near future.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Washington discussed some of the regional schools in heavy pursuit.

Clemson: “They said they want me to become a ball handler. Three of their coaches came to watch me play a while back. I have a lot of interest in them and I think they have a lot of interest in me.” Florida State: “They like long and tall people like Terrance Mann, Devin Vassell, Jon Isaac and all of them. They have had people like me there and done well with them.” Georgia: “I talk to the coaches there. I talk to all them, Coach [Tom] Crean and Coach [Joe] Scott and all them. I love them all and their school. They say that I’m versatile and that they can help me become better at my position.” Georgia Tech: “They are cool. They trust their guards and all their players and it allows them to play free. All the coaches are cool and they hit me up a lot. They care about their players.”

RIVALS' REACTION