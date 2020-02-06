Four-star junior K.J. Adams updates recruitment
Four-star power forward K.J. Adams is having a great season for Austin (Tx.) Westlake as his team is sitting with a 28-1 record right now. The highly recruited big man has been a double-double machine this year, and that has only enhanced his recruitment.
The Texas native holds scholarship offers from the likes of Baylor, Creighton, Florida, Houston, Iowa, Miami, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and more. Baylor, Purdue, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech are the schools Adams says he’s heard from the most recently.
Back during football season, he took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M for a football game and plans to see more schools after his high school season ends.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Adams discussed some of the programs who have been most involved.
Baylor: “They have definitely surprised me with how they have played this year and their defense. I like Coach [Scott] Drew a lot. I like his coaching style and how he treats his players.”
Purdue: “They have been texting me a lot. I haven’t really had a chance to watch a lot of their games. They have just been keeping me updated on their program and how they are doing.”
Texas: “It’s definitely a good program. They aren’t having the type of year they usually have, but they are trying to add pieces to get back.”
Texas A&M: “It was a good visit. There were a lot of kids there, so I didn’t get a lot of 1-on-1 time with the coaches, but it was fun. They definitely have a good coaching staff. They have a good background in building up programs.”
Texas Tech: “It’s definitely an intriguing option because of how the program is doing. I’ve been watching the way they developed their players. I’m also close with Jahmi'us Ramsey, who plays there.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Adams said that he’s in no rush to make a decision and is nowhere near ready to start naming his top schools. That leaves us to read the tea leaves here, and we’ll start by following his visits. The Aggies were able to get the in-state forward on campus for a visit during football season he seems genuinely intrigued by Buzz Williams and his staff’s ability to build programs. He also spoke highly of the player development piece at Texas Tech and the work Chris Beard has done getting his players to the NBA. At Baylor, the success the Bears are having on the court combined with the culture Scott Drew has built in his program have them in a good spot here. Those appear to be the three schools to watch right now, but again, it will likely be several months before a decision comes here.