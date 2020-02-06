Back during football season, he took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M for a football game and plans to see more schools after his high school season ends.

Four-star power forward K.J. Adams is having a great season for Austin (Tx.) Westlake as his team is sitting with a 28-1 record right now. The highly recruited big man has been a double-double machine this year, and that has only enhanced his recruitment.

Adams discussed some of the programs who have been most involved.



Baylor: “They have definitely surprised me with how they have played this year and their defense. I like Coach [Scott] Drew a lot. I like his coaching style and how he treats his players.”

Purdue: “They have been texting me a lot. I haven’t really had a chance to watch a lot of their games. They have just been keeping me updated on their program and how they are doing.”

Texas: “It’s definitely a good program. They aren’t having the type of year they usually have, but they are trying to add pieces to get back.”

Texas A&M: “It was a good visit. There were a lot of kids there, so I didn’t get a lot of 1-on-1 time with the coaches, but it was fun. They definitely have a good coaching staff. They have a good background in building up programs.”

Texas Tech: “It’s definitely an intriguing option because of how the program is doing. I’ve been watching the way they developed their players. I’m also close with Jahmi'us Ramsey, who plays there.”