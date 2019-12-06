Four-star junior K.J. Adams talks recruitment
DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- One of the top juniors in America, four-star forward K.J. Adams is adjusting to a new role while navigating his recruitment.
Having been surrounded with highly recruited upperclassmen the past few years at Austin (Texas) Westlake, the 6-foot-6 forward has a chance to be more of a leader even if he's not yet a senior.
"I had to realize that this team is a totally different team with a whole different type of family and a whole different type of dynamic," Adams told Rivals.com. "It’s been good to see us developing as a family and I feel we are way more connected than we’ve ever been.
“Even though I’m not the senior captain, I feel like I have a big role in keeping us together and all squared away.”
Strong, tough and relentless around the rim, Adams already holds offers from programs like Baylor, Creighton, Florida, Houston, Iowa, Miami, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and more. That doesn't mean he's satisfied with his game.
“I think how team centered I am right now," said Adams. "I don’t really get in my head about how man points I get. If we win and I only get one point I’m happy.
“I’ve always been more comfortable inside but now I’m focusing on being more of a two way both outside and inside. I’m focusing on getting my shot consistent and getting to my spots.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Adams spent the fall taking some unofficial visits and broke down the campuses he's seen.
Baylor: “I really liked how nice the campus is and the core values with all the focus on faith and things like that. That’s really good.”
Oklahoma: “It was another good campus. I really like the way they run their offense and how everybody is on the same page and shares the ball.”
TCU: “It was really good. TCU has a really good campus and I know one of the players Quinton Uribe is a really good family friend. So it’s good, family oriented over there.”
Texas: “I think what stands out is that I’m homegrown and I’ve seen them. So everywhere I go I hear Texas, Texas, Texas.”
Texas A&M: “I’ve been over there twice for an unofficial and then a little invite camp. It was good, I like the campus and it’s different seeing what Coach (Buzz) Williams is doing now that he's there."
RIVALS' REACTION
Physically, Adams looks like an elite tight end recruit and he does a great job of using his strength to his advantage. If he can continue to expand his game to become a consistent inside/out threat then he could develop into a true instant impact type as a freshman. Either way, he's a team guy who holds a strong sense of what works for him and what doesn't and he doesn't go away from that during games which allows him to produce consistently.
On the recruiting front, Adams won't be in any rush.
"I’m definitely going to take my time," said Adams. "I’m not rushing anything and I probably won’t make my decision until next year. I don’t think anything is going to change with that.”