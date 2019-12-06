DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- One of the top juniors in America, four-star forward K.J. Adams is adjusting to a new role while navigating his recruitment.

Having been surrounded with highly recruited upperclassmen the past few years at Austin (Texas) Westlake, the 6-foot-6 forward has a chance to be more of a leader even if he's not yet a senior.

"I had to realize that this team is a totally different team with a whole different type of family and a whole different type of dynamic," Adams told Rivals.com. "It’s been good to see us developing as a family and I feel we are way more connected than we’ve ever been.

“Even though I’m not the senior captain, I feel like I have a big role in keeping us together and all squared away.”

Strong, tough and relentless around the rim, Adams already holds offers from programs like Baylor, Creighton, Florida, Houston, Iowa, Miami, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and more. That doesn't mean he's satisfied with his game.

“I think how team centered I am right now," said Adams. "I don’t really get in my head about how man points I get. If we win and I only get one point I’m happy.

“I’ve always been more comfortable inside but now I’m focusing on being more of a two way both outside and inside. I’m focusing on getting my shot consistent and getting to my spots.”