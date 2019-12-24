LAS VEGAS -- An impressive import from Canada, four-star junior Josh Primo is making waves in the class of 2021. The versatile 6-foot-5 guard is spending his first year at Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and he is liking the move.

"I think the transition has been really good for me," Primo told Rivals.com. The team, we all came together as an almost totally new team and now we are starting to figure out how each other plays and when somebody is going we get each other going." Already, Primo holds offers from Alabama, California, Creighton, Ohio State, Oregon, TCU and Utah to go with interest from many other big name programs. Coaches like that he can play a team style or take over and score.

"Usually for me I start off trying to get my teammates involved," said Primo. "But if I'm really feeling it, then it's going to be time for me to get my shot. I feel like I can score at all three levels."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Last summer, Primo played on Canada's U19 team as one of the youngest players. He's also got a close relationship with Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He discussed that along with a planned official visit to Alabama and stops he's already made at Arizona State and Utah.

Alabama: "They have been one of the schools that have been recruiting me the hardest. I think that the way they play is something that I could do. I just think that I need to start taking visits as I can and I'm starting with them." Arizona State: "The freedom in terms of the guard play. They let their guys do anything really as long as they are trying to pressure on defense. As long as you are playing defense and locking up your guy, you get as much freedom as you want." Utah: "That was really good. My guy Both Gach is over there and he got to show me and Maxwell Lewis around. That was really fun. We were up there for a football game."

Advice from SGA: "That's my boy, I talk to him all the time. He talks to me about how I should play in high school and how I should transition to college and focus my game. I have a really great relationship with him." Playing U19 for Canada: "That was a great experience. I think just being one of the youngest guys and getting to learn from guys that are going to a level that I think I'm going to go was great. It started off really humble just trying to find one or two minutes here or there and just learning as I went along. Then making it to about 15 minutes a game, hitting some threes here and there and playing pressure defense it was a good experience and it helped me a lot going into the high school year."



WHAT'S NEXT?