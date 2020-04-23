If there is one trait that will always be in demand with basketball coaches, it’s the ability to stretch defenses out with a perimeter jump shot. Jordan Hawkins showed this year with DeMatha Catholic High School (MD) that he can do that with the best of them and that’s why he’s now become a highly recruited prospect in the 2021 class. The four-star shooting guard says George Washington, Marquette, Memphis, Seton Hall, UConn and Xavier have been the most involved in his recruitment lately. He’s yet to visit any of them, but hopes to see all of them whenever prospects are allowed to get back on college campuses.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Hawkins discussed some of the programs that are chasing him.

Marquette: “They have a good program. With Markus Howard leaving, they need guys to replace him. They are one of the top Big East teams.” Memphis: “They have a young team. Coach [Mike] Miller and Coach [Penny] Hardaway are really good coaches. They told me they need a two-guard that can really shoot the ball.” Seton Hall: “Coach [Tony] Skinn is a DC guy. They have Myles Powell who is a really good player and they are a really good defensive team.” UConn: “Coach [Dan] Hurley and Coach [Kenya] Hunter say a lot of the same stuff. They need guys that can come in and play and score the ball for them.” Xavier: “Coach [Travis] Steele and Coach [Jonas] Hayes are really good guys. They told me a lot about their program. I know they have a really good recruiting class coming in.”

RIVALS' REACTION