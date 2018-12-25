Four-star junior Jamaine Mann adding attention
Jamaine Mann worked his way into the 2020 Rivals150 over the summer with the way he played for the Atlanta Xpress 16-under team. He’s continued to perform at a high level this high school season as he tries to help Charlemagne Gibbons, a former state championship winning coach at Morgan County (Ga.) and Florida Atlantic assistant, rebuild the program at Starr’s Mill (Ga.).
Most recently in a matchup with 2021 four-star wing Chance Moore in the LakePoint High School Showcase, Mann pumped in 21 points along with his nine rebounds and four assists. His versatility at 6-foot-6 is a big part of what has college coaches intrigued.
Right now, Mann, the younger brother of former Georgia star Charles Mann, says he talks the most with Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tulane and Xavier. Alabama, Auburn and Florida are also showing interest. The only schools he’s visited so far are Georgia and Georgia Tech.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Georgia: “Coach [Tom] Crean is a real good coach. He sat me down on my visit and broke down what I could improve on. He’s very energetic and he’s a really good coach. He’s really trying to turn them around.”
On pressure to follow his brother to UGA vs. building his own legacy elsewhere: “I don’t really feel pressure, but I have the opportunity to go there and build on the legacy he created for our name. I could also go to another school and build on that legacy, just it wouldn’t be the same school.”
Georgia Tech: “They have a good program. They had Josh Okogie go to the NBA Draft last year and he’s doing really well in Minnesota, so it shows they can develop NBA talent from Georgia Tech.”
Tulane: “It’s a good program. They have coach [Mike] Dunleavy and he’s a really good coach. I’ve heard good things about the program and I’m going to take a visit there to learn more.”
Xavier: “Coach Jonas [Hayes], that’s my guy. He just tells me what to improve on and he jokes around a lot. He’s been doing that since I met him when he’s coaching my brother at Georgia when I was in like fifth grade.”
RIVALS' REACTION
It’s early in the recruiting process for Mann as he’s still working to turn some of that heavy interest into scholarship offers. Tulane is his biggest offer at the moment, and Dunleavy certainly has his attention. His background in the NBA and the progress he’s made in New Orleans with the Green Wave program could help him with the Georgia native.
If Georgia comes through with a scholarship offer, Mann admits he’ll have mixed feelings about following his brother but does really like Crean. Georgia Tech will be a factor here too if it offers him due to its work with Okogie.
And lastly, don’t underestimate the relationship he and his family have with Hayes from coaching his brother at Georgia. The Musketeers would be really tough to beat.