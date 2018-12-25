IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: “Coach [Tom] Crean is a real good coach. He sat me down on my visit and broke down what I could improve on. He’s very energetic and he’s a really good coach. He’s really trying to turn them around.” On pressure to follow his brother to UGA vs. building his own legacy elsewhere: “I don’t really feel pressure, but I have the opportunity to go there and build on the legacy he created for our name. I could also go to another school and build on that legacy, just it wouldn’t be the same school.” Georgia Tech: “They have a good program. They had Josh Okogie go to the NBA Draft last year and he’s doing really well in Minnesota, so it shows they can develop NBA talent from Georgia Tech.” Tulane: “It’s a good program. They have coach [Mike] Dunleavy and he’s a really good coach. I’ve heard good things about the program and I’m going to take a visit there to learn more.” Xavier: “Coach Jonas [Hayes], that’s my guy. He just tells me what to improve on and he jokes around a lot. He’s been doing that since I met him when he’s coaching my brother at Georgia when I was in like fifth grade.”

RIVALS' REACTION