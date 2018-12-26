LAS VEGAS -- One of the most heavily recruited junior guards in the Midwest, four-star D.J. Steward has transformed his game.

When Steward first hit the scene as a freshman, it was his quickness and athleticism that stood out. The junior at Chicago (Ill.) Whitney Young is still a blazer with the ball, but that's not his biggest strength.



"I'm a knockdown shooter coming off of screens, I can play off the ball and I can play on the ball?" Steward told Rivals.com. "I can handle the ball, go off of pick and rolls and stuff like that. What I need to work on is my defense. Maybe my IQ a little bit. Like when passing, seeing things a little earlier and making quicker decision

"I'm a combo guard but I know in college I'm going to have to be a one (point) so that's what I'm going to continue to work on."

DePaul, Northwestern, Illinois, Florida, Georgia Tech, Loyola (Chicago), Creighton, Marquette and others have offered. Louisville is another Steward mentioned as having shown recent interest.

