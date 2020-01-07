Four-star junior Charles Bediako has plenty of options ahead
WHEELING, W.V. – Charles Bediako has many avenues to take in regards to where he will attend college and when he could enroll. The top 60 junior has made tremendous strides with his game over the p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news