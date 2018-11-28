Bryce Thompson

Eric Bossi (EB): How does it feel to be back out here, and back from injury, especially when on your first night out you roll your ankle? Bryce Thompson (BT): It was a big scare for me. Especially because last year in the state tournament, I hurt the same ankle and I was struggling the next game. To be able to come back and perform like I did this time was big time, and I’m thankful. EB: What have you been working on the most lately? BT: Working on my vision, getting my follow through up on my shot, too. Me being able to shoot from deep, if I have my ball released at a higher point I won’t need as much space to get my shot off. Then with my vision, it’s all about being better with my passing EB: You have used the rule that allows juniors to take official visits to your advantage and taken three of them to Arkansas, Colorado and Texas A&M. Let’s run through them one by one, starting with Arkansas. BT: Arkansas was really good. Coach Mike Anderson was great. He really gave off that family vibe to me when I went up there. Everybody was family, everybody seemed to be really cool with each other, so I thought that was good. EB: Up next, you go to Colorado. How was that? BT: Colorado, my guy (assistant coach) Kim English is out there. He used to coach at Tulsa, so we have a connection. It was really fun and I had a good time. It wasn’t really what I expected. It’s better than what I expected because I thought it was just going to be a bunch of snow and everything, but it was beautiful weather. EB: Then you head down to Texas A&M, another school that is regional for you, like Arkansas. How was that down there? BT: It was real cool. The Aggie Nation was really good. I went to a football game and saw the 12th man and all of that, it was good. A great experience.