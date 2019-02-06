Four-star junior A.J. Hoggard discusses game and recruiting
TAMPA -- Four-star point guard A.J. Hoggard made a move for his junior season to prove that he's a true point guard. So far so good.
A strong 6-foot-2 floor general, Hoggard is enjoying a tremendous season at Huntington (W.V.) Prep while more than backing up his No. 96 national ranking.
“I’m focusing on keeping my turnovers down and making the right play at the right times," Hoggard told Rivals.com. "That’s really been a key because I don’t want to have a bad turnover to assist ratio. Keeping those mistakes down and staying focused on taking care of the ball at a high level has been good.”
According to Hoggard -- who has earned offers from the likes of DePaul, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, New Mexico, Dayton, VCU, Providence, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Temple, Xavier and others -- his old school point guard game is a combination of natural gifts and work with his father.
“I would say it’s natural and some of that my dad taught me at a young age. He told me told about all the things a point guard has to have like feel, touch, speed, scoring and knowing where my players are. So those things have been taught and hammered into me over a long period of time when me and my dad sit down and watch games.”
So far, Hoggard has been on the campuses of Kentucky, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Xavier and Seton Hall and while he's not yet identified any favorites or used an official visit, he has started to get an idea of what he's looking for.
“I’m looking for a family culture, you know somewhere the people are going to be there for you no matter how you are playing," said Hoggard. "A good coach, obviously, but really somebody who is going to let me play through my mistakes, somebody who is going to let me be me and learn the ropes early from day one”
This spring, Hoggard will be back in Nike's EYBL with the PSA Cardinals and while he's not ready to make a decision, he could at least look to cut things down headed into the summer.
“I don’t know when I will cut things down, I don’t really have a timetable for that yet," said Hoggard. "Probably after my spring. Going into my senior year I don’t really want to have to focus on my recruitment because I want to be able to play and have fun with my last year of (high school).”