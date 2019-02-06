TAMPA -- Four-star point guard A.J. Hoggard made a move for his junior season to prove that he's a true point guard. So far so good.

A strong 6-foot-2 floor general, Hoggard is enjoying a tremendous season at Huntington (W.V.) Prep while more than backing up his No. 96 national ranking.



“I’m focusing on keeping my turnovers down and making the right play at the right times," Hoggard told Rivals.com. "That’s really been a key because I don’t want to have a bad turnover to assist ratio. Keeping those mistakes down and staying focused on taking care of the ball at a high level has been good.”

According to Hoggard -- who has earned offers from the likes of DePaul, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, New Mexico, Dayton, VCU, Providence, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Temple, Xavier and others -- his old school point guard game is a combination of natural gifts and work with his father.



“I would say it’s natural and some of that my dad taught me at a young age. He told me told about all the things a point guard has to have like feel, touch, speed, scoring and knowing where my players are. So those things have been taught and hammered into me over a long period of time when me and my dad sit down and watch games.”