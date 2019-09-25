“I chose UGA because I love Coach Crean and the way he runs his program,” Taylor told Rivals.com. “ The environment is just like a big family setting. I couldn't have asked for a better program that was so close to home.”

Georgia ’s basketball program had its most important recruiting weekend of the year as the football team hosted Notre Dame for one of the top games of the season on Saturday night. It didn’t take long for Tom Crean and his staff to receive good news from the weekend as four-star power forward Josh Taylor told Rivals.com he has committed to the Bulldogs.

Taylor, currently ranked No. 72 in 2021 Rivals150, was originally a member of the 2020 class in Georgia before spending the last couple years at Greensboro Day School (NC) with plans of coming out in the 2021 class. He’s now back in Georgia at Norcross High School and plans to enroll at Georgia next year as a member of its 2020 class.

At 6-foot-8, Taylor possesses the ability to play both forward spots at the next level. He’s a capable shot maker from the perimeter and can put the ball on the floor to attack the basket. As most college basketball programs move to more of a 4-around-1 offense, he’s an ideal fit to play as a perimeter ‘4’.

Taylor is Georgia’s first commitment in the 2020 class and will enter the 2020 rankings at No. 89 nationally. Assuming Anthony Edwards declares for the NBA Draft after the season, the Bulldogs have three scholarships remaining in this cycle.

Miami, Saint Louis, Tennessee and Xavier were among the schools involved in his recruitment.