Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Josh Minott is Memphis' first in 2021

Penny Hardaway and Memphis landed their first recruit from the class of 2021 on Saturday.

Minott made his way onto the Rivals.com radar during his junior season and has seen his stock soar. At his size he possesses a deft handle, tremendous floor vision and the versatility to play several positions. There have to be some aspects of his game that remind Hardaway of himself.

Roosevelt Gray has coached Minott since the fifth grade and sees big things down the road.



"I think Josh's best basketball is ahead of him," said Coach Gray. "He's such a versatile player, that guy who can play the one, the two or the three and he can even go down and bang in the post with the big guys. He's always a mismatch from inside and outside and he's a total team player.

"They are getting a solid person and a solid player that will mesh with the community. I think the sky is the limit. I really believe people right now are watching a future NBA player."

