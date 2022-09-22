Rivals spoke with Team Thad Director and Coach Norton Hurd IV about what the Rebels are getting in Hubbard.

Ole Miss landed its fourth commitment in the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday afternoon with the pledge of four-star guard Josh Hubbard . He joins four-star forward Rashaud Marshall , three-star forward Jordan Burks and multi-sport athlete Jacob Gazzo in the Rebels’ class.

Best qualities about Hubbard’s game: “Josh Hubbard is one of the best player in the country, and arguably the best player in the country, that’s under 6-feet. He’s an explosive and dynamic scorer.”

Players to compare Hubbard to: “Two players that I’d say - I coached Tyler Harris, that’s been at Memphis and is now at South Florida. I’d also say his teammate Daeshun Ruffin as well. He has some similarities of both of those guys in him, but he’s actually stronger and more athletic than those guys.”

Hubbard’s leadership: “He’s definitely a leader and will do whatever it takes to win. He’s pretty good as a floor general and getting better at it, but scoring is his go to.”

Hubbard’s strengths at the next level: “As time goes on, he’ll continue to get more versatile, but early on, with his size, I can see shot making as a big thing that he contributes.”

What Ole Miss fans can look forward to: “A lot of excitement. He’s a Mississippi kid that loves the area and is set to break the Mississippi high school scoring record this year. I think him being in school in Mississippi is just going to be a big family thing and big for the community.”