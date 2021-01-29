Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Jordan Walsh is seeing offers pile up

Jordan Walsh, the son of a former NFL player, is carrying several high major offers as he goes through the recruiting process. The small forward is ranked No. 76 in the 2022 Rivals150. He holds offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, TCU, Florida, Cal, Auburn, Mississippi State and HBCU Paul Quinn.

“I have to play every game like it’s my last," he said. "I’m a defensive oriented player who can also be very effective on the offensive side of basketball. I always guard their best player and do whatever it takes to win. I’ve heard I play like Scottie Pippen.” With the type of motor, length and athleticism Walsh plays with, it is easy to see why his recruitment has taken off.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Texas Tech: “I talk to Coach Ulric (Maligi) the most and I love the intensity of their practices. Jahmius Ramsey is a player who came from Texas Tech, me and him talk sometimes. Also, the Texas Tech development program is crazy.” Arkansas: “I talk to all of the coaches at Arkansas evenly. I like how the whole staff is in sync with each other. Coach (Eric) Musselman has coached in the NBA so I have no doubt he knows what he’s doing.” Paul Quinn: “I talk to both Aaron and Brandon Espinosa the most I like the connection I’ve built with them on and off the court because they are involved in my AAU team”



WALSH'S RECRUITMENT, CONT.

There are two Power five programs Walsh hears from frequently who have not offered yet. “Vanderbilt and Purdue. They just want me to keep grinding” Walsh is the No. 19 small forward in his class and even with this summer filled with uncertainty, Walsh continued to work on his game. “I worked on my outside jumper and decision-making. The summer went well even though a lot of games were cancelled but I learned a lot playing with (and against) older guys on the 17u EYBL team.” Going into his junior season, Walsh set goals for the year. “I want to win state, mainly for our seniors," he said.



