Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Jordan Nesbitt will cut list after summer

SHAWNEE, Kans. -- One of the top wing players in the class of 2020, four-star Jordan Nesbitt was impressive at last weekend's RecruitLook Sunflower Showcase. A big and strong 6-foot-6 product of Saint Louis (Mo.) Chrisitan, Nesbitt was a force attacking the rim and making plays for others off of the bounce thanks to his athleticism and creativity a a playmaker.

"I've been working out, working on my game," Nesbitt told Rivals.com. "I'm doing my best to stay in shape and to just stay ready to play." Now holding offers from programs like Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Creighton, DePaul, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Saint Louis, Seton Hall, Texas, Virginia Tech and others, Nesbitt has built upon a strong 2019-20 campaign.

"It was really about repetition, I was staying in the gym and working on my game and that really helps me to prepare for the next level," said Nesbitt. "The first half of the season I only had like five offers but after the season ended I had like 18 so it really took off for me."



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Nesbitt discussed a few of the programs that have been making pushes.

Alabama: "I love the way they play because that's more how the NBA plays now. They get in transition, they shoot a lot of threes and get up and down"

Illinois: "I love Illinois. They have a great fanbase. You get messages from their fans like every day. Direct messages and all of that, they really love their school." Iowa State: "They had the big guard Tyrese Haliburton so that is appealing. I feel like I could maybe play like that and be at a position like him if I could go there." Memphis: "They haven't offered yet but they have really stepped it up and are talking to me a lot. Coach Penny (Hardaway) he's a real cool guy, a down to Earth guy and I talk to him a lot and ask him for pointers about my game."

Saint Louis: "That's just home. All of my family could see me play and it is family oriented. I know all of the players so that's great." Seton Hall: "They've been coming really hard lately. Even though they have more of a system they allow freedom to play your game."



WHAT'S NEXT?