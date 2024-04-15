“Growing up there, you kind of just watched whatever game was on TV,” Mandaquit said. “So, no, I don’t have a particular offer that I really want to get. I know a lot of guys have those, but I just want to play well enough to earn the best offers.”

His goals aren’t atypical of most elite prospects, looking to maximize exposure to earn more top tier offers, but he’s not fixated on any particular schools because he doesn’t have a “dream offer.”

Growing up in Hawaii gave junior point guard JJ Mandaquit a small advantage mentally as he heads into the spring circuit season.

If his play this high school season at Utah Prep was any indication, he’ll have his fair share of sleepless nights in no time, sifting through countless texts and voicemails from the country’s top coaches.

Manaquit won Offensive Player of the Year in the Grind Session this season, averaging 18 points and seven assists a game.

That earned him offers from California, Tennessee, Arizona State, Santa Clara and Louisville.

He’s already taken official visits to Washington State and Hawaii and took an unofficial visit to Stanford.

“Recruiting is picking up, it’s been fun for me,” Mandaquit said. “I just want to play well and win. I’m not looking to make any big decisions right now. I want to get through the summer and see what all comes from that. I’m just ready to get things going.”

That will have to wait for now, Mandaquit is sidelined until May nursing a sprained knee before suiting up with the Compton Magic in the adidas 3SSB.

“I’m just taking my time and taking a couple more weeks,” Mandaquit said. “It’s going to be a long spring and summer, so I want to be as ready as I possibly can be. I’m focused on getting my team wins and making my teammates better. That’s my job as a point guard and that will take care of everything else.”