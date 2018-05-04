Jalen Wilson

One of the most skilled scorers in the class of 2019, top 40 forward Jalen Wilson is starting to get a feel for who is prioritizing him. The 6-foot-8 forward from Denton (Texas) Guyer told Rivals.com that he felt Baylor, Kansas, Marquette, Michigan and North Carolina were among the programs showing the most interest. Of that group, Baylor Marquette and Michigan have been by to see him and Wilson liked that opportunity. "I really want to see if the coach is down for me," said Wilson. "I respect the coach coming to my house because it shows how interested they really are. Then when they sit down I can ask them about my potential impact, what's the lineup and how I can come in and immediately help and hopefully win a national championship." This spring, Wilson has been busy on the grassroots circuit playing for YGC36 a team sponsored by former Rivals.com five-star prospect Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Wilson discussed what he likes about Baylor, Kansas, Marquette, Michigan and North Carolina. Baylor: "Scott Drew really wants me to come in and be the man. He knows that I can score and he really just wants me to come in and lead the team. Whether it be score, rebound or facilitate he wants me to be that guy for them." Kansas: "The Kansas visit was great. I got to go to a game and see the crazy atmosphere that they have. It was probably one of the craziest places I've ever been to watch a game. They have a real family environment and I like the coaches there." Marquette: "Marquette was similar to all of the three in-home visits. They say that they want me to come in and that they want me to be comfortable an they want me to score for them. They want me to be the guy that they can come to and be that versatile type of player." Michigan: "They talk about the Final Four some but they really want to focus on me and letting me know that it's something I could do and help lead them to and hopefully win. They are just pushing that they would be the best fit and of course all of the coaches say that. Mostly that I could come in and play the game the way I love to play." North Carolina: "I talk to Roy Williams and they've come to my school. I also talk to (assistant) coach (Steve) Robinson a lot and he really wants to see me focusing on having a complete game. Sometimes I start off too slow and he tells me to play to my talent the whole game."

RIVALS' REACTION