Stanford made a late pounce in the 2018 class by getting the commitment of four-star wing Jaiden Delaire. A member of the Rivals150, Delaire made his commitment official following his visit to the Pac 12 program and in doing so, reclassified back into his original 2018 class as he will be on the Cardinal’s roster for this upcoming college season.

Delaire discussed his feelings for the Cardinal.

“Ever since I started out, Stanford has always been that top academics, top basketball school playing in the Pac-12,” he told Rivals.com. “The opportunity at Stanford is limitless. I know that I control my future and that is where I want to be.”

