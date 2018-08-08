Four-star Jaiden Delaire commits to Stanford, reclassifies into 2018
RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
Stanford made a late pounce in the 2018 class by getting the commitment of four-star wing Jaiden Delaire. A member of the Rivals150, Delaire made his commitment official following his visit to the Pac 12 program and in doing so, reclassified back into his original 2018 class as he will be on the Cardinal’s roster for this upcoming college season.
Delaire discussed his feelings for the Cardinal.
“Ever since I started out, Stanford has always been that top academics, top basketball school playing in the Pac-12,” he told Rivals.com. “The opportunity at Stanford is limitless. I know that I control my future and that is where I want to be.”
The Connecticut native chose Stanford over Georgetown, Vanderbilt, UCLA and a slew of others. He finds a spot at Stanford that has come to value multi-positional wings that can play anywhere from the shooting guard spot to the power forward position; the type of player that Delaire is best described as.
A 6-foot-8 small forward prospect that broke out nationally this spring with the NE6 squad on the Under Armour circuit, Delaire averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and close to two assists per game. Thanks to his 7-foot wingspan and near 9-foot standing reach, Delaire will be leaned upon for his defensive versatility in the half-court, too.
He becomes the fifth member of Stanford’s nationally ranked 2018 class. A perfect addition on the wings alongside emerging sophomore talents Kezie Okpala and Oscar Da Silva, he will be joined in Palo Alto by four-star guards Cormac Ryan and Bryce Wills, along with pick-and-pop center Keenan Fitzmorris and interior producer Lukas Kisunas.
The class gives third-year coach Jerod Haase the chance to get the Cardinal back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.