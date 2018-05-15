CARTERSVILLE, GA. – There are breakouts and then there is Jaden McDaniels , arguably the most unheralded – at least until recently – top-35 prospect in America. The younger brother of San Diego State standout Jalen McDaniels , the Rivals150 member has begun to see his recruitment expand as three programs stand out.

Arizona: “I just think that they are a good program. They coach good pros that come out of there and I just watch them having someone like DeAndre Ayton, who could be the first pick in the NBA Draft, so it is exciting. They just tell me how I could thrive there and how good their fans are and how it is always packed.”

Oklahoma: “They are just telling me that if I were to come in, be ready to play. (Lon Kruger) is going to let their guys go so you just have to play defense.”

Texas: “I talk to them almost every day; it is like a big family. They are just telling me that I could be like KD (Kevin Durant).”

Washington: “He (Mike Hopkins) is just telling me to be ready to work. If you work, you’re going to be able to play a lot. Staying home would be fun and I wouldn’t mind going there at all.”

San Diego State: “They are just telling me to come where my brother is and play with him, maybe or even take his spot because who knows if he is going to get drafted or not.”