Four-star Isaiah Miranda taking visits, evaluating options

Isaiah Miranda hails from Rhode Island but seems to have no issue whatsoever with traveling anywhere necessary for college. His focus is singular, you see. It’s on reaching the NBA, and the four-star big man is willing to pack his bags for anywhere in order to achieve his goal.

In the interview below, Mirada discusses the schools in the mix and details what he’s looking for in his college search.

ON THE LAST TIME HE SPOKE WITH KENTUCKY

"Probably a couple weeks back. I talked to Orlando [Antigua]. We keep in touch but it’s not super regular. It’s not a regular basis right now."

ON GEORGETOWN

"I’m excited about them. I’m excited about the coaching staff and how they plan to utilize me. I like them. I like the idea of learning from a hall of famer (Patrick Ewing)."

ON HIS USC VISIT

"I liked it a lot. They showed me how they utilize big men. I actually learned a lot about the Pac 12, too, and how the Pac 12 plays. I didn't know much. It was a great learning experience for me, learning about how they used Evan Mobley. They compared me to him a lot. They showed me how he developed and what he had to do out there."

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

"UConn a lot. Like you said, I talked to some people in Kentucky some."

ON UCONN

"I like it a lot. I’ve visited three or four times. It's pretty close to home. Sometimes, players don't wart to stay close to home for school because they think of possible distractions, but I like how close UConn is to me. Everyone there is locked in and there for a reason."

ON IF HE’D LIKE TO STAY CLOSE TO HOME FOR COLLEGE

"I really don't care at all about where I’m at. My decision is all about development."

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE

"A place where I can go and turn myself into a pro. That’s all."



