NC State added a big piece to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday in four-star big man Isaiah Miranda. Miranda, who ranks 28th nationally in the Rivals150, was the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2023 class.
Travis Graf has more on what this means for NC State.
Miranda stands over 7-feet tall and moves really well all over the court. He’s an elite athlete that can put his head above the rim with ease and is extremely nimble at his size. He has the ability to score around the basket and in the paint and mid-range, but his upside comes from his ability to face up and score from the perimeter. He has a smooth jumper from the outside and is comfortable enough to put the ball on the floor in order to create his own shot or drive to the basket. Miranda's upside, especially offensively, is one of the highest in the senior class.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR NC STATE
STATE
With the commitment of Miranda, there’s been a lot of buzz that he could enroll early and play for the Wolfpack as early as mid-to-late December. If things play out this way, there couldn’t be better timing for NC State as senior big man Dusan Mahorcic suffered a knee injury against Coppin State on Tuesday and looks to miss a decent chunk of time. Miranda would have a big learning curve heading into the college game, but is talented enough to provide immediate minutes the moment he steps on campus for the 8-2 Wolfpack.