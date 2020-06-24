Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Isaiah Barnes kicks off Michigan's 2021 class

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Barnes who will play his senior season at Chicago (Ill.) Simeon has made a verbal commitment to play his college basketball for Howard and Wolverines.

Juwan Howard and Michigan are on the board for the first time in the class of 2021.

A long and lanky two guard with tremendous positional size, Barnes is coming off of a big junior season at Oak Park (Ill.) Oak Park River Forest.

He can shoot with range, has a solid handle and is a springy athlete whose best days are ahead of him. Barnes looked poised for a big summer with the Illinois Wolves on the Under Armour Association circuit.

Wolves program director Mike Mullins is certainly high on Barnes and his potential.

"Isaiah has been a great example of a young man who has continued to work to grow his game ,develop his body and improve his on court decision making," Mullins told Rivals.com. "Having his brother Daniel as a Wolves alum and a great family to support this growth these past few years has allowed Isaiah to prosper and will also allow him like many others alums of our program to have his best days ahead of him after he leaves us for college."

Currently, Barnes ranks No. 112 nationally and No. 28 at the shooting guard position in the class of 2021.

