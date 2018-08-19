Four-star Isaac Johnson schedules two visits
Isaac Johnson, a four-star prospect in the 2019 class, remains one of the most coveted prospects on the West Coast. While the plan is for Johnson to take an LDS two-year mission before college, thus placing him in the 2021 class, he has scheduled his first two official visit dates while others are in the works.
First, Johnson will visit Utah on Sept. 15. The Utes currently sit with the commitments of his travel teammates Rylan Jones and Matthew Van Komen, and have had success in landing others who have taken two-year missions. The most recent examples of that being Jaxon Brenchley and Branden Carlson, original members of the 2017 class that will enroll next fall upon the completion of the current LDS trips.
Oregon, a program residing in the state that he was originally born in, will then host Johnson on the weekend of Oct. 13.
A program that might have success and experience in acclimating LDS prospects into its system will not be a determining factor, though, as Johnson told Rivals.com earlier this summer.
“I just want someone that can develop me for the big man that I am which is someone that can stretch the floor, handle the ball and allows me to play the way that I play,” he said. “It is about wherever I fit into and whatever makes me feel more comfortable and where I feel the best at.”
Johnson is a versatile offensive weapon that can score in the low post, out of the high-elbow region, and to the perimeter thanks to the quality jumper and soft touch. He has a solid feel for a frontcourt prospect, rebounds his area and changes shots as a rim protector.
Outside of the two official visits scheduled, Johnson stated that he is hoping to get to BYU, Ohio State and Gonzaga before he comes to his college decision. Expect for more trips to be lined up prior to signing in November.