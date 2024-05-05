“I’m just excited to be playing right now and competing against the best players,” said Greer, who is sidelined this weekend nursing an ankle sprain. “It’s been rough with injuries over the last year.”

Last weekend, Greer opened the EYBL season in Memphis with a bang, averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, two assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks a game for JL3.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – This time last year, Hudson Greer was sidelined with a fractured foot, which kept him sidelined for the first two Nike EYBL sessions, so it’s no wonder he’s come out with added motivation to kick off his spring/summer season finale.

The injury bug big Greer again during the season, nursing a fracture in his shooting hand, which kept him in street clothes for a month and a half.

Still, he managed to put up big numbers when he touched the floor, averaging 24 points and seven rebounds a game for Lake Travis.

“I think the biggest thing I learned from all the injuries was how much work I need to put in in the gym,” said Greer, who checks in at No. 42 overall in the Rivals150. “Just staying in shape and working on the mechanics of everything. The biggest motivation for me is to show that I’m here to stay. I’m not here for just one good session. I just really want my respect.”

Mission accomplished.

Especially when it comes to snagging attention from the country’s top college coaches.

Arizona, Texas, UCLA, Creighton, Alabama and, most recently, Duke.

“They said they’ve been looking at me for a couple months and started reaching out to me about a week,” Greer said. “It’s pretty cool because I did grow up a Coach K fan and rooted for Duke to win during some of those legendary runs. Once he retired, I didn’t really have a favorite. Now that I’m being recruited everyone is equal, but, yeah, it’s cool to hear from Duke.”

Greer has already taken an unofficial visit to Arizona and said he’s “at Texas all the time.”

“I’m either playing pickup with the guys or just watching games with them,” Greer said. “I took an official to Creighton this past fall.”

Greer said he’s steering clear of any visits this summer with most of the students off campus and has already begun to zero-in on favorites in order to keep with their plan of “knowing where I’m going to college for that early November signing period.”

For now, it’s all about focusing on producing in what’s widely regarded as the toughest circuit in the country.

“For me, it’s not about getting a certain number by my name on any ranking,” Greer said. “I know that guys who make the McDonald’s game and the Jordan game are in the top 25 or 30, but I don’t compare myself with other guys that’s the biggest thief. I really just want to be the best player I can be.”