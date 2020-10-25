Basketball Recruiting - Four-star guard Shane Dezonie commits to Arizona

Arizona’s Sean Miller added a big piece of his 2021 class on Sunday, when four-star guard Shane Dezonie announced his intention to sign with the Wildcats.

Dezonie, who plays for New Hampshire’s Brewster Academy and with the PSA Cardinals Grassroots organization chose the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, K-State, Rutgers and others. His reputation is that of a two-way guard with good bounce and an ability to get to the basket off the dribble.

The Rivals150 prospect’s commitment comes at a time when Wildcat fans could use some good news, as the program received a notice of allegations from the NCAA roughly 24 hours prior to Dezonie’s announcement. That said, there was no hesitation from the Pennsylvania-born standout, as things moved quickly with Miller’s program after Arizona offered a scholarship just more than a week ago.

“As a kid, I felt like Arizona was my dream school so the decision wasn’t really hard for me,” Dezonie said on Sunday. “Sean Miller and I had that instant connection. I knew pretty much right away it was the right place for me to develop and get to the next level.”

It’s a recruiting victory that seems a little sweeter to U of A fans, as it looked as though Dezonie was taking a hard look at in-state rival Arizona State before Miller and his staff entered the fray and ended that chatter in a hurry.

“Arizona is a place for guards to develop and get better,“ Dezonie said. “Coach Miller is a great coach. I feel like he can really get the best out of you and other Arizona players have told me that, He’s a hard coach, and that’s good for me. He can really pull the best of me.”

The No. 18 shooting guard and No. 84 prospect in the class of 2021, Dezonie says he intends to sign with the Wildcats during November’s early signing period.



