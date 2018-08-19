Four-star guard Rocket Watts schedules three official visits
Rocket Watts, a four-star guard in the 2019 class, has scheduled his first three official visits, and he will begin taking them next month. Nine schools remain in pursuit of Watts, and he is ready to dig further into his recruitment.
One of the top guard prospects in the nation in his class, Watts will begin his visit tour next month, a source confirmed to Rivals.com. First, Florida State will host Watts on Sept. 3. From there, he will head to Missouri on Sept. 21. Finally, Watts will cap the month off as he heads to Louisville on Sept. 28.
A tough-minded guard that can play either backcourt position, Watts was a standout on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. He posted per-game averages of 24.7 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Watts, who captured the gold medal with the United States program at the FIBA under-17 World Championship this summer, is backed by a tremendous pedigree and strong work ethic.
Originally down to a group of seven just last week, Watts has since expanded his list. Now, nine are in contention: USC, Michigan State, UConn, Florida State, Louisville, Oregon, Missouri, Minnesota and Marquette.
A timetable for his commitment is not set, and more visits are expected to be scheduled in the weeks ahead.