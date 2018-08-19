Rocket Watts, a four-star guard in the 2019 class, has scheduled his first three official visits, and he will begin taking them next month. Nine schools remain in pursuit of Watts, and he is ready to dig further into his recruitment.

One of the top guard prospects in the nation in his class, Watts will begin his visit tour next month, a source confirmed to Rivals.com. First, Florida State will host Watts on Sept. 3. From there, he will head to Missouri on Sept. 21. Finally, Watts will cap the month off as he heads to Louisville on Sept. 28.