Basketball Recruiting - Four-star guard Langston Love makes the call

“It is just the Big 12. They enjoy me and I enjoy the coaching staff,” Love told Rivals.com. “They just come down and are straight forward with me about everything and we just have a great relationship.”

One of the best shooting guard prospects in the 2021 class, Langston Love quickly came to his college decision on Thursday. The four-star guard based out of San Antonio gave his verbal commitment to Baylor.

Spending his junior year at Montverde Academy along a whole cast of five-star talent, Love is another quality recruiting win for Scott Drew and his staff. He chose the Bears over Oklahoma State, Stanford, Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-4 junior is rated as the 11th best shooting guard in America, and as the 42nd ranked prospect in the 2021 class.

Love brings great strength and size off the ball and should fit in seamlessly within Scott Drew’s system. He is someone that is accustomed to playing alongside quality guard talent and filling whatever role is cast for him. He is a more than capable shot maker out of the mid-range that possesses a high-IQ for the game. Boasting plenty of intangibles and the requisite toughness to make it at the next level, Love should have a chance to impact the Big 12 program immediately.

He becomes the first member of Baylor’s 2021 class. The Bears are expected to lose both MaCio Teague and Jared Butler, that is if both decide to return for another season. Love has a chance to see time right away in the backcourt and bring a scoring touch Waco.