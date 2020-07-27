Basketball Recruiting - Four-star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino decommits from Pitt

“Pitt will always be at the top of my list but it might not be a bad idea to look at different options. I kind of want to experience the whole process,” Hood-Schifino said. “I just think that I did everything too fast without enjoying this once in a lifetime experience.”

Nearly eight months has passed since his commitment to Pittsburgh, one that has made him re-think his college future. Four-star sophomore and one of the versatile guards in his 2022 class, Jalen Hood-Schifino has decided to decommit from the hometown Pitt program, he told Rivals.com.

Calling the city of Pittsburgh as home, Hood-Schifino moved to the Charlotte area before beginning his high school career. He quickly emerged as one of the best guards in his class and currently sits as the 33rd best prospect nationally, Hood-Schifino had already picked up offers from Clemson, Florida, Illinois and Wake Forest before picking the Panthers in December.

The four-star guard will transfer into the loaded Montverde Academy (Florida) program for his junior year in the fall. In doing so and with the heightened platform that the high school powerhouse typically brings, an onslaught of newcomers is expected to enter his recruitment.

Very rarely does a prospect commit twice to the same school so the percentages are not on Pitt’s side. However, with family remaining in the area and returning to the city a few times every year, along with the developed rapport that he has with Jeff Capel and his coaching staff, the Panthers may still have a chance whenever it comes to his final decision.