LSU got back on the board in the 2020 class thanks to the commitment from one of the top late bloomers of the high school season. During his official visit to campus, four-star guard Eric Gaines gave his verbal pledge to Will Wade and the Tigers.

“I knew my time was coming just because of my grind and work ethic,” Gaines said about his breakout which led to the LSU offer. “I just never looked back. I am someone that can get past my defender, get my team involved, and put the ball in the basket.”