Four-star guard Eric Gaines commits to LSU
LSU got back on the board in the 2020 class thanks to the commitment from one of the top late bloomers of the high school season. During his official visit to campus, four-star guard Eric Gaines gave his verbal pledge to Will Wade and the Tigers.
“I knew my time was coming just because of my grind and work ethic,” Gaines said about his breakout which led to the LSU offer. “I just never looked back. I am someone that can get past my defender, get my team involved, and put the ball in the basket.”
Gaines took official visits to Dayton, Georgia State and St. Louis in the fall, each coming before his national breakout. From there, Alabama, Memphis and TCU entered his recruitment, though his visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend completed the process for the four-star prospect. He sits as the 88th rated recruited in the 2020 class, and as the 20th best point guard nationally.
An explosive playmaker that brings size to the perimeter, Gaines is a capable difference maker from the get-go. With the graduation of Skylar Mays in the spring, and the potential of Javonte Smart to test the NBA waters this summer, Gaines will have the chance to show his athleticism, toughness and versatility early on.
LSU now sits with a top-10 class nationally. Rivals150 seniors Cam Thomas, Jalen Cook and Mwani Wilkinson will join Gaines on campus in the fall, as will three-star big man Bradley Ezewiro. Transfers Shareef O’Neal and Josh Leblanc could also see early minutes dependent upon their eligibility next year.