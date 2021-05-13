Basketball Recruiting - Four-star guard Emanuel Sharp is Houston-bound

Four-star guard Emanuel Sharp is Houston-bound
The decision is in for four-star Emanuel Sharp. The No. 81 overall prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 has committed to the University of Houston, he told Rivals.com in an exclusive commitment interview.
“They have the whole package,” Sharp said of Houston. “The coaching staff is a family there. Coach (Kelvin) Sampson is a pro. I just know that if I go there he’s going to transform me and help me play up to my true potential. The plan he has for me and the team is exactly what I was looking for at the next level. So, that’s why I decided to go there.”
A highly skilled guard who can really shoot it with range and create his own offense, Sharp was offered by Houston in March, but he had long been on the Cougars radar.
“I talked to coach Sampson way back, like when I first started getting recruited,” Sharp said. “A long time ago he called and we talked. But during this whole process they have just been all-in.”
In the 2020-21 season, Sharp led Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (Spring Hill, Fla.) High School team to the Florida Class 3A state semifinals. Sharp averaged 24.7 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He earned 3A first-team All-State honors.
For the second straight season, Sharp was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Player of the Year in his school’s classification.
Sharp, who recently sustained a lower leg injury that effectively ended his travel team season, talked about what led to the timing of his announcement.
“I know that I’m not going to find anything else that I need," he said. "Houston has the whole package, so I didn’t see any reason behind not committing now. It would just be me waiting for no reason, because I already know what I want and what school I’m going to go to.”
Sharp is the first commitment for the Cougars in the 2022 class.