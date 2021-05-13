Basketball Recruiting - Four-star guard Emanuel Sharp is Houston-bound

The decision is in for four-star Emanuel Sharp. The No. 81 overall prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 has committed to the University of Houston, he told Rivals.com in an exclusive commitment interview.

“They have the whole package,” Sharp said of Houston. “The coaching staff is a family there. Coach (Kelvin) Sampson is a pro. I just know that if I go there he’s going to transform me and help me play up to my true potential. The plan he has for me and the team is exactly what I was looking for at the next level. So, that’s why I decided to go there.”

A highly skilled guard who can really shoot it with range and create his own offense, Sharp was offered by Houston in March, but he had long been on the Cougars radar.