Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Gregg Glenn focused on finishing out the season

Four-star Gregg Glenn focused on finishing out the season
Gregg Glenn, currently ranked No. 52 in the 2022 Rivals150, has opened eyes with his impressive versatility.
“I would describe my game as a hard-nosed player. I am versatile. I can get to the basket when I want. In the paint I can score multiple ways. My shot is getting better and I am one of the best passers in the country.” Glenn continued, “I play defense well, I bring energy and excitement to the floor. People say I play like Draymond Green, PJ Washington and others.”
This versatility has caught the eyes of many coaches around the country.
“I have offers from USF, Florida State, Miami, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Florida, UCF, Georgia, Dayton, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Ohio and Michigan. I would say I am hearing from Alabama, Michigan, Arkansas, Miami, Florida State, Florida and Iowa State are the most right now.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Florida State: “I love how they have big guards and how they play defense. They also get a lot of players into the league. I talk with coach (Stan) Jones.”
Florida: “They have it all there. They have a great team, they play together, play defense, and have players who go to the league. I talk with coach (Jordan) Mincy there.”
Arkansas: “I love how they play together, and they are a good shooting program.”
Alabama: “They get a lot of players to their dream. They’re playing great this year, lots of shooters. They are talking to me a lot and I really like that. Great program, winning lots of games. I talk with Coach B (Bryan Hodgson).”
Michigan: “They are family up there. They have a great program and work together, as a team. They get kids to where they want to go. They are showing they are really interested in me, and I love that. They’ve been doing great this season too. I walk with coach Juwan (Howard).”
Miami: “They have great coaches. I love how they defend there and their offense gets up and down the floor. I talk with coach (Jim) Larranega,”
Iowa State: “They were my first offer, but really are a great program and they have a lot of people in the NBA from there.”
MORE ON HIS RECRUITMENT
“The location, I kind of want to stay home, but at the same time I don’t. I want to have a great relationship with the coach, and I want an open style of play, one where I am able to just hoop and get better and play for a winning team.” Glenn continued, “I’m focusing on the season, finishing it out. I’m not sure when I want to commit yet.”