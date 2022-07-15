Four-star G Taison Chatman hopes to narrow list "soon "

Taison Chatman didn’t actually play for the D1 Minnesota grassroots squad he usually helps lead last weekend. Instead, a minor injury forced him to the bench for his team’s Saturday afternoon game at the adidas 3SSB Championships in South Carolina last week. The Rivals150 guard still spoke with reporters, however, and updated Rivals.com on where he recruitment stands in the wake of an official visit to Kansas.









ON HIS KANSAS VISIT

“It was good. I spent a lot of time with the team. I toured the campus, too. I spent some time with the coaching staff. It was good.”

ON WHICH PLAYERS SHOWED HIM AROUND

“I hung out with Bobby [Pettiford Jr.] and Zach [Clemence].”

ON IF KU SURPRISED HIM

“I’d say I was a little surprised by it. We went through a day in the life of a player. They [play a lot of] basketball up there and they’re treated well up there. I think it’s a great school. Coach [Bill] Self says I’d fit in great with them.”

ON BILL SELF

“He’s funny. He’s entertaining. He’s fun to talk to. He’s just a good guy.”

ON ADDITIONAL VISITS

“I'm probably done with visits until the fall. I’ll probably take Ohio State, LSU and Minnesota and then I’ll be done.”

ON SCHOOLS IN THE HUNT

“So, it’s basically Minnesota, LSU, Kansas, Virginia, UConn and Ohio State.”

ON A DECISION DATE

“I’m not sure when I’m going to decide. Probably sometime in the fall, but I’m going to cut that list down soon.”



