Four-star G Layden Blocker talks Arkansas, Baylor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass – A junior at Kansas’ Sunrise Academy, Layden Blocker has long been on the radar of major colleges and his play on the big stage this season has raised his profile even further. Schools such as Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Gonzaga are in pursuit of the class-of-2023 point guard, and Blocker could be close to setting up some official visits. Rivals.com recently caught up with the in-demand prospect for a conversation about his recruitment.





ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I don’t know for sure to which schools yet, but I know I’ll take some this spring and summer.”

ON PREVIOUS VISITS

“I took two unofficial visits – I went to Baylor and Arkansas.”

ON BAYLOR

“I really liked Baylor’s campus. I got to speak to Coach [Scott] Drew. Coach Drew is a good guy. He’s very energetic. He loves his players and loves his team. It’s really cool out there. I like the way they play defense. They’re very energetic on both ends of the floor. I like the way those guards play.”

ON ARKANSAS

“Since I’m from Arkansas, of course that figures in and of course they’re giving me attention. I love their coaching staff and their play style. It’s like two hours from my house, too. I got to see them work out and when I talked to the coaching staff they really stressed what I could do if I went to Arkasnas.”

ON HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH THE RAZORBACK STAFF

“I talked to Coach [Eric] Musselman and Coach [Keith] Smart, we were all in a room and they gave me a presentation about the things I could do if I went to Arkansas. I was just looking and I liked it. I still am just keeping my relationship with them.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Really, just my top seven. It’s Baylor, Arkansas, Auburn, Memphis, Gonzaga, Kansas, Oklahoma State.”



