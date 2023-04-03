Four-star G Kur Teng makes call for Michigan State
Michigan State grabbed a commitment from one of the country’s most prolific scoring guards on Monday, when four-star Kur Teng, the No. 52 prospect in the 2024 class, committed to the Spartans. Below, Rivals talks to Tang, who chose Tom Izzo’s program over finalists Providence and Rutgers, about his decision and examines what Izzo is getting in his newest guard.
IN HIS WORDS
ON WHY HE CHOSE MICHIGAN STATE
“I just think that it was the best situation for me because I know they’ll help me get better every day. Also, I had the best relationship with the coaches there, so that was a major part,”
ON HIS MICHIGAN STATE VISIT
“The whole visit just felt like one big family, and not just with the players. It felt like that with the coaches and with the fans. Everybody feels connected, It feels like they are all one.”
ON HOW HE FITS THE SPARTANS’ SYSTEM
“They gave me comparisons to Tyson Walker, so that’s how I fit according to them. That comparison makes me excited.”
ON TOM IZZO
“He’s good to talk to. He’s given me a lot of advice about my game and life. Also, he’s a legendary coach. In recruiting he’s serious but he also jokes around. It’s a little of both."
WHAT MICHIGAN STATE IS GETTING
Talking about Teng is talking about feast or famine. The Bradford Christian Academy star is the kind of guard that can light up a scoreboard and take over a game with his attack-mode mentality, but his aggressiveness on the offensive end sometimes leads to inefficient performances and poor shot selection. That said, his good nights have far outnumbered his bad ones. Tang is a true three-level scorer that has come a long way when it comes to building the desire and ability to create for his teammates. The 6-foot-4 Teng has solid positional length and above-average athleticism, which should allow him to shine as a defender as he gets stronger and becomes more disciplined. Teng has been playing 17U grassroots basketball since he was a freshman, and his composure on the court reflects that. He handles the ball well and rarely gets sped up or flustered with the rock in his hands. Teng’s battles in the year ahead will be with refining his shot selection and adding muscle while continuing to take steps forward as a passer.