Michigan State grabbed a commitment from one of the country’s most prolific scoring guards on Monday, when four-star Kur Teng, the No. 52 prospect in the 2024 class, committed to the Spartans. Below, Rivals talks to Tang, who chose Tom Izzo’s program over finalists Providence and Rutgers, about his decision and examines what Izzo is getting in his newest guard.





IN HIS WORDS

ON WHY HE CHOSE MICHIGAN STATE

“I just think that it was the best situation for me because I know they’ll help me get better every day. Also, I had the best relationship with the coaches there, so that was a major part,”

ON HIS MICHIGAN STATE VISIT

“The whole visit just felt like one big family, and not just with the players. It felt like that with the coaches and with the fans. Everybody feels connected, It feels like they are all one.”

ON HOW HE FITS THE SPARTANS’ SYSTEM

“They gave me comparisons to Tyson Walker, so that’s how I fit according to them. That comparison makes me excited.”

ON TOM IZZO

“He’s good to talk to. He’s given me a lot of advice about my game and life. Also, he’s a legendary coach. In recruiting he’s serious but he also jokes around. It’s a little of both."