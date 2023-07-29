Four-star G Jordan Lowery seeing his options expand
The No. 110 prospect in the 2025 class, Jordan Lowery is already front and center on the recruiting radars of a handful of college coaches. The Texas-born point guard already holds offers from programs such as SMU, Wichita State, NC State and Kansas State, with Arkansas, and Texas A&M are among the schools showing preliminary interest
Rivals recently spoke to Lowery about his process and what could be next for his recruitment.
*****
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO VISIT DOWN THE ROAD
“Definitely NC State, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma and for right now.”
ON NC STATE
“I just love how their guards play. They let them play free. The guards lead the team and that’s what I like.”
ON ARKANSAS
“They haven’t offered but they say they really love my game and could prepare me for the next level. I like that because that’s my main dream.”
ON OKLAHOMA
“They are close to home and recruit me hard. They’re always around my games and show mad love. I really like them a lot.”
ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE HOME
“The culture and the family environment. If I do go far away (from texas), I want where I end up to feel like home. It’s that and a place that can prepare me for the next level.”
ON HOW HE WOULD DESCRIBE HIS GAME
“I’m a two-way playmaker. I make plays, defend and can score. I really like getting my teammates involved, and I love ball screens.”
*****
RIVALS REACTION
Lowery seems to already has a strong bong with the NC State coaching staff, so his transfer from Denton (Texas) Guyer High to North Carolina’s Winston-Salem Christian is good news for the Wolfpack, even if there is a long way to go in Lowery’s college recruitment. SMU and Wichita State are the most recent schools to offer and It seems likely that the class-of-2025 prospect will add additional offers in the year to come, making guessing where he might land difficult at this juncture