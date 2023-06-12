LAS VEGAS – The son of Michigan State legend Jason Richardson, Jase Richardson, wants anyone that cares to know that his recruitment is open. He insists he won’t blindly follow his father’s footsteps to East Lansing, but is still most definitely considering the Spartans. Other schools remain involved, obviously. The four-star guard has narrowed his list to include just eight schools, but some of those programs seem to stand above the rest.

Rivals recently spoke with Richardson about where things stand and which schools he’s planning to visit before making a decision.

*****

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I’m going to try to visit Cincinnati and Alabama sometime later this year. Not sure on dates yet, but sometime.”

ON CINCINNATI:

“I like how honest the coaching staff is and how they recruit me. They basically have the whole coaching staff talk to you and they keep up with you. They talk to you every day. That is my big takeaway from them.”

ON WHAT HE HOPES TO SEE WHEN HE VISITS CINCY:

“I just want to see the fan atmosphere. The coaches have all told me how invested all the fans are, so I’m looking forward to seeing that in person.”

ON ALABAMA:

“They just see me being able to come in and fit with their system really well. They like scoring guards that can facilitate, and I feel like I can do that if I were to go there.”

ON MICHIGAN STATE:

“The coaching staff just treats me like family when I talk to them. We have a great relationship. They see me coming into their system and fitting really well.”

ON IF HE PLANS TO RETURN TO EAST LANSING FOR ANOTHER VISIT:

“I took that official (visit) last October, so I probably won't go back for another visit.”

ON ARKANSAS:

“Eric Musselman has proven he develops guards, and I like that. He knows how to coach impact freshmen, so I like that a lot.”

ON WHAT THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTORS IN HIS RECRUITMENT:

“For me, it’s a system. I want a system I fit in with and a campus that I can feel comfortable on. I want it to feel like I’m at home.”