Four-star G Jamari Phillips talks Cal Visits, what could be next

Rivals.com recently caught up with the four-star point guard and discussed the latest in his recruitment and what could be next.

The No. 17-ranked prospect in the class of 2024, sophomore Jamari Phillips already has plenty of major college options. More will arrive in time, sure, but he’s focused on getting to know about the offers he currently has.

ON SCHOOLS INVOLVED IN HIS RECRUITMENT

“It’s been the same colleges I have offers from. Mainly, it’s Kansas, Texas Tech, USC, Washington and Cal. I just recently went to a Cal game. Actually, I went to two. It’s about 45 minutes away, so it’s easy for me.”

ON HIS VISITS TO CAL

“The first game was a short-notice game, so there actually weren’t a lot of fans there. The second game, the atmosphere was actually pretty good. It wasn’t packed out or anything, but it was decently good. I like the way they play. The run and everyone gets involved. They kind of feed it into the post a lot. I noticed that. They get some player actions from that. I found that kind of interesting.”

ON HIS PREFERRED STYLE OF PLAY

“I like more of the defensive get-it-and-go type systems. I like that quick offensive play style. Getting everyone involved is key as well. If there isn't an easy transition bucket there, then I like a system that gets in the half-court and gets everyone involved.”

ON VISITS HE WANTS TO TAKE DOWN THE ROAD

"Texas Tech, Washington, Kansas and Ole Miss."

ON KANSAS

They ask me more personal questions. They ask things like how I see myself fitting within the offense and what I’m looking for in a school – stuff like that.

ON WHICH KU COACH IS RECRUITING HIM

I’m talking to coach [Kurtis] Townsend. He’s a cool guy. I like him.

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING TO SEE ON A POSSIBLE FUTURE VISIT TO WASHINGTON

“The environment the players are in, the bonds between the players and coaches and the way the players interact. Then, I wanna look at the situations the players are in – living situations and financial situations.”

ON TEXAS TECH

“It’s coach [Barret] Peery recruiting me. I haven’t had a chance to watch them yet but I know they defend. I don't have a lot of time to watch many college games right now.”