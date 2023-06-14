LAS VEGAS -- Jalil Bethea is one of the hottest names in the 2024 class. His rise up the rankings has been meteoric and is likely not finished just yet. Currently the No. 39 prospect in the country, Bethea, who was a standout at the recent Pangos All-American Camp, is averaging 18.6 PPG on the EYBL circuit and is likely to see his ranking improve once again when the Rivals150 refreshes later this month.

His hot streak has brought with it a long list of high-major opportunities, and college coaches are lining up for a shot at landing the 6-foot-4 guard. Bethea recently spoke with Rivals about the schools most involved in his recruitment and where things currently stand.

*****

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“Kansas called me [recently] and they were talking about getting me up on a visit in, like August or early September. It's either Aug. 31 or, like Sept. 9, I think.”

ON KANSAS:

“They are basically saying that they can use me as an all-around player. If I go there, I could be the next big player to come out of Kansas and they showed me all the players they produce. I guess they’ve been watching me since last season and now they are getting a little more serious.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO VISIT:

“Alabama has been in touch. I’m thinking about going down to Miami pretty soon, too. [Miami assistant] DJ Irving used to coach with my AAU team so he’s been where I’ve been and we can connect on that. We have things in common and all that.”

ON ALABAMA:

“They had a lot of success the past four years or so, and they produce players too. They talked a lot about what they did with Brandon Miller. They have a great environment and a lot of good players that come out of there.”