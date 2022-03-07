Four-star G Finley Bizjack has taken multiple unofficial visits

Class-of-2023 guard Finley Bizjack has established himself as one of the top juniors in Texas and could attract a load of attention on the Grassroots circuit this season. The four-star prospect already has a handful of major offers, however, and he’s wasted no time taking unofficial visits. Rivals recently caught up with Bizjack to discuss the campus tours he’s taken as well as which schools are in the mix.





ON HIS JUNIOR SEASON

“We finished up on Friday. It didn’t end the way we wanted. We got knocked out in the second round by a team we probably should have beaten, but we’re learning from it.”

ON WHAT HE IMPROVED THIS SEASON

“This year, I got better at being a leader and working with a team. I saw a lot of different defenses this year, like box-and-ones and all these different junk defenses that were made to try to go at me. That helped me work on finding ways to get open and still scoring with multiple people on me.”

ON THE STATE OF HIS RECRUITMENT

“I have been on unofficials to George Washington and Oral Roberts. I was going to go on one to Clemson, but it got canceled because that whole snow thing happened in South Carolina. I went to SMU and TCU. I’ve actually been to a whole lot of TCU’s games. I also went to Stanford and Wisconsin.”

ON TCU

“They really play up the local-school stuff, and I like that it’s close to home and stuff. I get to go to a whole lot of games there, and I get to go to a lot of games to check it out. It’s cool to have a school option right by me. It’s, like, 30 minutes away.”

ON WISCONSIN

I was cool. I really liked Wisconsin. It was a totally different atmosphere than what I’m used to down south. There were a whole lot of cool people and I got to see a whole different style of basketball in the Big 10.

ON STANFORD

“I loved it. Stanford is beautiful. It’s probably one of the coolest, best campuses I’ve been to. It was pretty awesome. They just tell me that they like that I’m a fee-flowing guard. They say that the Pac 12 is full of free-flowing guards and really skilled players. They think I fit with that.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Probably Clemson. I’m talking to Iowa State a lot now. I’m talking to Wake Forest, too.”

ON IOWA STATE

“They are having a good year up there. We talk about how good the Big 12 is and that they're a new coaching staff doing good things in the conference. I like that because I’m a college basketball dork. I watch so much college basketball, it’s not even funny. So I like talking about that stuff.”



