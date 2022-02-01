Four-star G Darrin Ames eyes return trip to Marquette

Darrin Ames sometimes goes by the nickname “Dai Dai.” He seems to be comfortable answering to either name, but, regardless of what you call him, he’s unmistakable one the top point guards in the 2023 class. A junior at Chicago's Simeon High School, Ames already holds offers from schools such as Illinois, Michigan State, LSU and Maryland just to name a few.

More opportunities could be on the way for the established floor general, but Ames prefers to focus on the schools that have already gotten involved. So when Rivals.com recently caught up with the 6-foot-3 prospect, he broke down where things currently stand as they relate to his recruitment.





IN HIS WORDS

ON PREVIOUS UNOFFICIAL VISITS

“I went to Illinois and Marquette. Those are the only two so far. Marquette was over the summer. Well, both were over the summer. It’s been a bit.”

ON ILLINOIS

“I liked the campus. The campus is really big. I went to one of the practices and that practice was really intense. I liked that a lot, too.”

ON MARQUETTE

“Same thing as Illinois with the intensity, but they were really, really intense with the practice. The weight room and stuff really stood out to me, too. I liked seeing all that a lot.”

ON VISITS HE’D LIKE TO TAKE IN THE FUTURE

“I want to see Oklahoma and Michigan State for sure. Some other ones, too, but I really want to go back to Marquette. I want to go back on an official.”

ON WHAT MAKES HE WANT TO GO BACK TO MARQUETTE

“I like Coach [Shake] Smart. He’s a really good coach. Plus, he reminds me of my own high school coach, Coach Mike [Irvin]. They’re both intense. They are recruiting me the hardest by far right now.”

ON OKLAHOMA

“I just like how Trey Young came from there and I love how he plays. I hope that works out because I was talking to them a lot in the summer, but I haven’t talked to them much recently.”



