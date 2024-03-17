“It’s a lot less overwhelming,” said Riley, who is ranked No. 16 overall in the Rivals150 for 2025. “It’s tough when you have so many schools reaching out, so to be able to get it down more has really helped me out.”

As it stands, Duke , Kentucky , Arizona , Alabama , Villanova , Michigan , NBL, G League and the London Lions all remain in contention to land Riley.

Phelps School wing Will Riley is far from knowing where he’ll ultimately end up, but recently managed to take a step forward in that regard, narrowing his list of post-high school options to a more manageable 10.

Riley’s popularity with elite college coaches and pro scouts only grew this season after averaging 29 points, six rebounds and four assists a game.

His stock spiked significantly after recently taking home MVP of the Basketball Without Borders event during NBA All-Star weekend.

“It was great playing against a lot of different styles,” Riley said. “I took a lot from that whole experience. I felt like I deserved the MVP. I worked really hard and my team won. I really feel like I got better by participating in the event.”

Scary thought considering that the 6-foot-9 versatile athlete is already popping up on NBA Draft boards.

Coaches rave about Riley’s ability to score at all three levels efficiently, create off the bounce and defend multiple positions.

“They see me as a guy who can play a lot of different positions and play in a lot of different lineups,” Riley said. “I’m just the kind of guy who works hard at whatever is needed. I feel like I can do a lot of different things, but it’s all about getting the win for me.”

This spring and summer, Riley will suit up with UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL, but not before taking a visit to UCLA next month.

Riley has already taken a visit to Arizona.

“I’m gonna try and get some visits in,” Riley said. “I’ve just got to see how it goes. I’m not in a situation where I’m waiting on any other offers or anything. The biggest thing for me is to continue to work on my game and get better. That’s my main focus.”