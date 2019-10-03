Choosing the Bulldogs over DePaul , Missouri and a slew of others, Johnson is the prototypical wing-forward that has found great success at Butler in recent years. A native of Benton Harbor, Michigan, Johnson is slotted as the 106th best prospect nationally and as the 26th best small forward in the 2020 class.

Butler continues to add to its up cupboard of talent thanks to its most recent commitment on Wednesday evening. Four-star forward Scooby Johnson gave his verbal commitment to the Big East program which becomes the highest rated recruit to commit to Lavall Jordan.

Johnson took his official visit to Butler during the first full weekend in September. He is likely the immediate replacement for Henry Baddley on the perimeter but is also the type of do-it-all forward that Butler fails to possess and comes in a similar mold to prior BU standout Kelan Martin.

A member of The Family travel program , Johnson is a complete utility knife that can play many positions and on both sides of the floor. He is a blue-collared wing that can create for others and himself, defend near and away from the basket, and rebound in traffic. On the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, he posted per-game averages of 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The highest rated recruit that Lavall Jordan has landed at Butler, the four-star becomes the face of their 2020 class, one that is slotted within the top-25 of the team rankings. Next fall, Chuck Harris, Myles Tate and Myles Wilmoth will join Johnson on campus in Indianapolis.