Four-star forward picks Wisconsin
The state of Minnesota continues to be good to Wisconsin. One day after picking up three-star center Steven Crowl, Greg Gard and the Badgers have scored another from Minnesota in four-star forward Ben Carlson who tells Rivals.com that he has committed.
A 6-foot-8 frontcourt player from Woodbury (Minn.) East Ridge who ranks No. 89 nationally, Carlson visited Wisconsin two weekends ago and loved what he saw.
"I just think the biggest point they were trying to make is that I wouldn't be pigeonholed into one position," Carlson told Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz.com after his visit. "They would let me do a lot of different things and the coaches play to their players' strengths. They let you do a lot of things on the court and that is definitely something I want to be a part of.
A tough kid who loves to play physical, Carlson has worked hard to expand his game. He can shoot with some range, is an excellent passer and is going to compete on both ends of the floor. Showing off his improved shooting, skill and strength was certainly a focus of his during the summer.
"I know I tried to show coaches my increased shooting and ball-handling and my overall strength," Carlson told Rivals.com in August. "I’ve been lifting four days a week so that’s been a big focus of mine. Coaches want me to be able to play inside and out in college."
The commitment from Carlson gives Wisconsin five total in the class of 2020. He joins Rivals150 wing Jonathan Davis, Davis' brother Jordan Davis, combo guard Lorne Bowman and the previously mentioned Crowl as early Badgers commits. As a group they currently rank No. 7 overall in the 2020 team recruiting rankings.
Carlson is the sixth player from Minnesota to commit to Wisconsin since 2017.