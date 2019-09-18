The state of Minnesota continues to be good to Wisconsin. One day after picking up three-star center Steven Crowl, Greg Gard and the Badgers have scored another from Minnesota in four-star forward Ben Carlson who tells Rivals.com that he has committed.



A 6-foot-8 frontcourt player from Woodbury (Minn.) East Ridge who ranks No. 89 nationally, Carlson visited Wisconsin two weekends ago and loved what he saw.

"I just think the biggest point they were trying to make is that I wouldn't be pigeonholed into one position," Carlson told Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz.com after his visit. "They would let me do a lot of different things and the coaches play to their players' strengths. They let you do a lot of things on the court and that is definitely something I want to be a part of.