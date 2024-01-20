“I think it catches them off guard; they’re always a little shocked,” said Jones, a junior who checks in at No. 26 overall in the Rivals150 . “But the portal is a big part of everyone’s plans, so I really want to know.”

Jamier Jones always gets a good laugh when he poses the question to college coaches regarding their plan for the transfer portal for his class.

Makes sense since more than 1,100 players entered the infamous transfer portal seeking greener pastures last year.

“Most of the schools end up going in-depth with me about how many players they’re going to have at my position and what they could potentially be looking for,” Jones said. “Then they’ll tell me how much they really need me in their system, so it’s always a good talk. Those are things I need to know.”

The 6-foot-5 wing’s production has certainly made him a must-have prospect in the 2025 class.

This season, Jones is averaging 20 points a game for Oak Ridge.

That’s a carryover from a productive summer when he pumped in 15 points a game for the Florida Rebels in the Nike E16.

That’s got schools like Providence, Houston, Texas, South Carolina, Ohio State, Cincinnati and Kansas, among others, all applying the full-court recruitment press.

“I’ve got good options already, but I’m still open to everyone,” Jones said. “Everyone wants me on the wing, and that’s definitely where I feel comfortable. It’s just all about where I’m connecting the most with the staff and the opportunity when that time comes.”

Jones said he doesn’t have any immediate plans for major decisions with his recruitment for a couple months.

“I’ll cut my list just before we head into AAU,” Jones said. “That’s my thought right now; I’ll probably drop it to eight. Right now, I’m putting everything into winning this state title.”